Looking for the biggest VR news? Here's our weekly roundup with a few stories you may have missed.

In hardware news, WWDC 2024 revealed some significant developments. The visionOS 2 beta improves hand tracking and scene understanding; it now supports room-scale VR and WebXR by default, and delivers other key improvements. Apple Vision Pro will soon launch outside the US, pre-orders are live across Asia, while enterprise companies can soon access Vision Pro's cameras. We also discovered that Meta made a clear Quest 3 variant for some employees.

With VR gaming, Just Dance VR reaches Quest this October. VRChat laid off 30% of its team this week, Blade & Sorcery's full release is imminent, and Team Asobi says it never considered PSVR 2 support for Astro Bot. In a hectic week, other news emerged for Among Us VR, Thrasher, Mannequin, Rogue Ascent, Kayak VR: Mirage, Microsoft Flight Sim 2024, PowerWash Sim VR, Escape Simulator, Aces of Thunder, BlackForge, Body of Mine, and Chrono Weaver.

Additionally, we offered our thoughts on Death Horizon: Cyberfusion, F1 24, Zengence, and MR Chess. We also finalized our VRIDER review and interviewed Clap Hanz about the challenges involved in bringing Ultimate Swing Golf to Quest. As for what's next, we're currently working on reviews for Downtown Club, Taskmaster VR, Neon Squad Tactics, and Blade & Sorcery.

As always, our full coverage is available here. For everything else, here are our top five VR news stories that we initially missed:

Pistol Whip Gets Second Voidslayer Scene With 'Fields of Crimson Fury'

Following last week's 'Hero's Dawn' update, the second Pistol Whip - Voidslayer scene is now available in this power metal-themed collection. Titled 'Fields of Crimson Fury,' this collection is inspired by tabletop roleplaying games, fantasy films, and classic power metal songs. A third and final Voidslayer scene will follow on June 20.

DigiGods, the VR/MR creative sandbox reminiscent of Garry's Mod and formerly known as Anarchitects, launched NeoCity 1.1 this week. This update introduces a new pitch-black skybox, a shotgun, a grappling gun for quick traversal, new 'Cops & Robbers' themed cosmetics, and more building and decorative elements. You'll also find two new game modes - Battle Royale and Reach the End.

Bootstrap Island, the Robinson Crusoe-inspired PC VR survival game from Maru VR, just received a major update. That includes a new building system where you can construct shelters for your protection, plus enhanced inventory management that lets you store essential items in a satchel.

Upcoming PC VR Racer EXOcars Is Also Heading To Pico, PSVR 2 & Quest

Created by XOCUS (Rock and Roots, Presentiment of Death), EXOcars is an upcoming off-road racing game that combines real driving physics with a customizable buggy. The studio is currently targeting an August PC VR launch and confirmed it's also coming to Pico, PSVR 2, and Quest, alongside a flatscreen version on Steam.

Following last month's launch, F1 24 received its first post-launch update with notable changes. While this doesn't address our concerns with PC VR support, this notably adjusts team performance to reflect the results of this year's real-life championship. Handling was adjusted, the tyre model response was tweaked, and more. Here are the full patch notes.

Looking for even more updates? Here's everything else we've seen in VR news this week.

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates; you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.