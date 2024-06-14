Apple Vision Pro Preorders Open In China, Japan, and Singapore

People in China, Japan, and Singapore can now preorder Apple Vision Pro.

In China the headset starts at ¥30,000, in Japan it starts at ¥599,800, and in Singapore at S$5300.

China Japan Singapore 256GB ¥30,000 ¥599,800 S$5300 512GB ¥31,500 ¥634,800 S$5600 1TB ¥33,000 ¥669,800 S$5900

In all three countries the headset will start shipping on June 28, two weeks from now.

Until now Apple Vision Pro has only been available in the USA, where it launched on February 2, so these will be the first three countries outside the US the headset comes to.

Vision Pro is also coming to the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia on July 12, with pre-orders opening on June 28 at 5am PT.

The international launch comes just after Apple announced visionOS 2 and released the first visionOS 2 Beta, bringing new features and multiple improvements across the headset's operating system, including improved hand tracking and support for room-scale VR.

visionOS 2 is set to launch in fall though, so for the first few months international owners not enrolled in the beta will still be using visionOS 1.