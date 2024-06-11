 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Chrono Weaver Is A VR Co-Op Puzzler You Can Play Alone With A Quest & Steam Demo

 &  Henry Stockdale
Chrono Weaver Is A VR Co-Op Puzzler You Can Play Alone With A Quest & Steam Demo

Chrono Weaver is a new VR physics puzzler that asks if you can play a co-op game alone, and there's a free demo on Steam and Quest.

Developed by Ivory Crow Games, Chrono Weaver is described as being similar to The Last Clockwinder, We Are One, and Transpose VR. Guided by a robot named Yoto, you begin as a test subject at a new job that's tasked with smashing the 'Data Disk.' The story unfolds between puzzles in this mysterious science facility with a gameplay loop similar to Portal.

Instead of tutorials, Chrono Weaver uses a gradual difficulty curve and introduces new mechanics along the way. Alongside a slingshot, you can also rewind time to work with yourself and solve puzzles designed for co-op. While it's not part of Steam Next Fest - which includes PC VR demos like Metal: Hellsinger VR and Astro Hunters, the playable demo features 11 levels.

Chrono Weaver's release window is unconfirmed, but the free demo is now available on Quest App Lab and Steam.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More