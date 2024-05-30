BlackForge Crafts A Release Date Next Month On Quest & PC VR

BlackForge, a VR weaponsmithing sim, reaches Quest and Steam in two weeks.

Developed by Mana Brigade and published by Fast Travel Games, BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure is described as a "wholesome and deceptively skillful" title that promises realistic interactions. Previously featured in Steam Next Fest, it offers a story-driven campaign that tasks you with creating medieval weaponry to support the town's local heroes as they fend off a mysterious evil. Here's the new trailer.

To create these weapons and new tools, BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure involves sculpting and shaping metal, chopping wood, and welding materials together. You must heat metal in the forge, bash it into shape before it cools, and look after your trusty forge spirit that resides within. New skills gradually unlock after completing various requests, and you can also test these weapons on combat dummies before finishing them.

BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure reaches the Meta Quest platform and PC VR on June 13.