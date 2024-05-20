Taskmaster VR Brings Greg Davies' Comedy Show To Quest & Steam Soon

Comedy panel show Taskmaster comes to VR next month on Quest and Steam.

Announced last November, Taskmaster VR turns you into a contestant on the popular game show. Stepping into the Taskmaster house, this upcoming adaptation puts you up against "a menagerie of weird and wonderful tasks." Multiple solutions are available for completing each challenge and those must be cleared within a time limit to impress the Taskmaster, Greg Davies. He returns as a voice actor alongside his assistant, Alex Horne.

In a press release, developer Scallywag Arcade confirmed Taskmaster VR also includes a 'Creative Mode,' where you can create your own custom tasks and scenarios. That contains an "extensive array" of tools and toys with hundreds of in-game items available. Once completed, these challenges can be played with others in local play.

“It goes without saying that a computer-generated Alex is, much like his human counterpart, a constant irritant," says Greg Davies in a prepared statement. "I thought that the virtual version of me may turn out to be more zen but, if anything, he is less tolerant. If being judged by a man who is so angry he doesn’t exist is your thing, then this is the game for you.”

Taskmaster VR arrives on June 13 on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.