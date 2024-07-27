We're back once more with our latest VR news roundup, highlighting several stories you may have missed.

With VR hardware, Quest 3's MR dynamic occlusion received a notable upgrade. Meta AI is coming to Quest headsets, and we may have gotten our first clear look at Quest 3S. HTC teased the next Vive headset, Google is reportedly trying to steal Ray-Ban from Meta, PSVR 2 got a major discount in the UK, Apple Vision Pro received a new virtual environment and the PSVR 2 Steam app appeared.

For VR gaming, Into The Radius 2 launched on Steam Early Access. Gran Turismo 7 received a new track and six cars with Update 1.49, the Quest July Sale is still up, and Walkabout's Wallace & Gromit course is now live. Other coverage focused on Stabby, Chess Club, Venice Immersive, Contractors Showdown Season 1, Astro Hunters VR, FormulaX, Windlands 2, VR photography, Solara One, VRChat, Death Game Hotel, and Real Racer XR.

We also had a busy week for reviews at UploadVR. In addition to offering our full thoughts on Thrasher, Death Game Hotel and Tentacular's expansion, we provided our in-progress thoughts for Brazen Blaze and Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. Our first impressions on the Sonmium VR1 headset for PC VR are also live.

Our full coverage can be found here. Beyond that, here are our top five VR news stories that we missed this last week:

Arken Age, an upcoming VR sci-fi action-adventure with physics-based combat, provided an update on launch plans. After detailing planned features for PSVR 2 like eye-tracked weapons and framerate, VitruviusVR stated that the team "hope to have a release date for you guys in the next couple [of] weeks."

Following recent updates to the closed alpha build, the latest Inter Solar 83 update is now live for all Patreon backers with new features. That includes a dynamic temperature system that affects the ship, a climate control system, a power consumption system, and more.

DigiGods, the VR/MR sandbox inspired by Garry's Mod and Roblox, launched the "NeoCity 1.2: All Aboard" update. According to Squido Studio, that includes a wave of aviation-themed content ranging from "powerful gunner jets to quirky meme-inspired cosmetics."

Previously released last year, Terra Alia - a VR fantasy RPG by 30 Parallel Games designed to teach you new languages, received a major update this week. That adds three new locations, multiplayer support, new spells, an improved interface, upgrades to voice recognition, and more. There's also a 50% discount for the first month after launch.

Dragon Fist VR Receives New Shaolin Soccer Kung Fu Challenge

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu added a new multiplayer mode called Shaolin Soccer. Playable in 1v1 or 2v2 matches between Team Yin and Team Yang, this mode lets you attack other players to prevent them from scoring, throwing in a few special moves too. The first team to score five goals wins.

