Quest Summer Sale Discounts Myst, Contractors, MudRunner VR & More

The July Quest Store sale is live, discounting games like Myst and Contractors Showdown.

Available now, the latest Quest Store sale includes dozens of discounts that range from individual games to focused bundles. For example, the 'Champion's Bundle' provides a 35% discount for three VR sports games - Racket Club, Creed: Rise To Glory, and Golf+, while the 'Platform Pursuits' bundle includes No More Rainbows and Outta Hand at 22% off.

You must be logged into your Meta account to see these deals, and you can find the full list here. If you're after some recommendations, here are a few highlights.

The Quest Summer Sale ends on July 28 at 11:59pm PT.