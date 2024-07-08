Polyphony Digital's latest Gran Turismo 7 additions include updated physics and new customization options on PSVR 2.

Gran Turismo 7 will receive a free update on July 25, chock full of extra content for gearheads and Sunday drivers alike. The trailer premiered at the Gran Turismo 2024 World Series in Montreal (credit to Push Square ), revealing many new features coming to the game, including physics updates, a new track, and a series of additional cars.

Starting with the cars, update 1.49 will see six new vehicles available in Gran Turismo 7, which we’ve listed below:

Ferrari 430 Scuderia (2007)

BMW M3 (1997)

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 660-4 (2008)

Genesis X, Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Subaru Impreza Rally Car (1998)

RUF RGT 4.2 (2016)

The Eiger Nordwand track is also making its Gran Turismo 7 debut, though older fans may recognize its alpine roads from previous entries. The fictional track inspired by the Swiss Alps has historically offered quite a challenge to drivers, so it’ll be interesting to see how it’s been reimagined once the update drops. Updated car physics were also briefly mentioned in the trailer; however, there were no specific details on what has been changed - we may have to wait for the patch notes for an explainer.

The July 2024 Gran Turismo 7 update will also expand the list of Sophy AI-compatible tracks to include the full Autodrome Lago Maggiore course and the Nürburgring 24h for those looking to test their driving endurance. Digital mechanics will also enjoy the addition of new wheels and Michelin-branded tires, which will bring greater customization options to your favorite vehicles.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PSVR 2.