FormulaX Is A Legally Distinct F1 Racing Game For Quest

FormulaX is a legally distinct Formula 1-themed racing game in early access, and it's available now on Quest App Lab.

Developed by Enver Studio, whose previous work includes MotoX and SharkBait, we admittedly missed FormulaX launching back in May. Featuring 10 teams that have clear resemblances to real-life Formula 1 constructors, FormulaX uses motion-controlled steering that involves gripping the steering wheel and using the Touch Controller triggers to accelerate and brake.

FormulaX in early access only contains a handful of tracks, such as Monza and the Las Vegas GP, alongside single-player racing with leaderboards and a ghost race mode. Further planned updates include an interactive tutorial, multiplayer, racing against AI opponents, car construction, daily/weekly challenges, and more.

We should note that some aspects of Enver's marketing are misleading, though. The official FormulaX website, linked by Enver's main website, appears to be a placeholder and includes screenshots from EA's F1 23. It also claims the game is available on Steam, which it presently isn't, and not every feature listed on the store page is currently available in-game.

If you're after the real deal, you won't find that on Quest but we enjoyed F1 24 on PC VR last month. Though we considered it a "minor upgrade" that needs further work, we believed EA's latest annual entry offered a strong sense of immersion and an improved career mode. Elsewhere, racing game fans on Quest can also jump into recent releases like VRIDER SBK and Downtown Club.

FormulaX is available now on the Meta Quest platform.