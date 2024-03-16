ICYMI This Week: Retropolis, Steam Spring Sale, Omni One & More

Missed this week's VR games and hardware news? Here's our latest roundup.

With VR hardware, Meta reached out to owners of the Quest 3 Elite Strap with Battery to offer replacements following a charging issue. A new trademark for Pico 4S was spotted, hinting at an upcoming revision for ByteDance's headset. Virtual Desktop was updated to support Quest 3's inside-out body tracking, while Meta is funding improved OpenXR and Quest support on Godot.

Across VR gaming, Quest 3 got its first exclusive with Starship Home. Tropico is being adapted for VR, Demeo revamped multiplayer saves, Little Cities: Bigger!, Tin Hearts and cyubeVR reached PSVR 2, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality faces delisting, while Anarchitects, Big Shots, The Twilight Zone VR and Slender: The Arrival all confirmed release dates. We also covered updates for Just Hoops, Twistex and Synth Riders.

We covered many different stories but for everything else, here are the top five VR news stories we originally missed:

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye Adds Hand Tracking On Quest

Big news, bots! We've added hand tracking to The Secret of Retropolis! Now you can immerse yourself fully in the adventure using just your hands. Available now on Quest! 🤖 #VR #HandTracking #Retropolis pic.twitter.com/V6cWCGLPy4 — Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye (@button_peanut) March 14, 2024

Following January's launch for Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye, developer Peanut Button added full hand tracking controls to this point-and-click adventure on Quest App Lab. We also learned that Perp Games will publish the sequel's PSVR 2 port on May 24.

Project Demigod Reveals Post-Launch Roadmap

Following last month's full release on Steam and Quest, Omnifarious Studios detailed its post-launch roadmap for VR superhero sim Project Demigod. Across the next twelve months, plans include multiplayer support, new mod upgrades, more hero events, and the previously confirmed 'Giant Enemies update.

Omni One's Launch Lineup Includes Ghostbusters & The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Omni One, the 360° VR treadmill that uses a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset, announced a line-up of 35 launch games. Featuring The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Breachers, Hubris and more, the VR treadmill's consumer launch is expected in Q2 2024 and costs $2,595.

Runaways Is A Skill-Based Endless Runner Coming To Apple Vision Pro

Recently shown at South By Southwest, Runaways describes itself as a "skill-based endless runner featuring fast-paced, frenetic gameplay that adapts to and alters your space as you play." Developed specifically for Apple Vision Pro, your goal involves escaping from a tentacle-infested planet by finding the exit portal.

Steam Spring Sale Includes Numerous PC VR Discounts

It's time once more for new PC VR discounts with the Steam Spring Sale 2024. Live until March 21, this includes big discounts for Half-Life: Alyx, Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, Tabletop Simulator, Skyrim VR, Star Wars: Squadrons and 30% off for Arizona Sunshine 2. Several motor racing sims like Assetto Corsa Competizione, iRacing and DiRT Rally 2.0 are also included.

Looking for more VR news stories? Here's everything else we've seen recently.

