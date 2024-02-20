Squido Studio, best known for No More Rainbows, announced a VR/MR sandbox game called Anarchitects.

Described as combining the "limitless creativity" of Roblox with a physics-based drag-and-drop system like Garry's Mod, Anarchitects takes place in a full real-time multiplayer environment. Squido states you can "build, play, and share their creations with no scripting or coding involved," adding that you could create puzzles, a zero gravity team shooter, board games and more.

Not much else is currently known about Anarchitects and Squido Studio hasn't confirmed its targeted platforms or a release window. However, a trailer is coming on March 15 with a full unveiling planned at next month's Game Developer Conference (GDC).

While we're waiting to learn more, Squido provided news on No More Rainbows, which released the Molten Shores update last November. Announcing that the adventure platformer has been experienced by 500k players since its beta release, Squido also confirmed that following its launch on Quest, Steam and Pico, a PSVR 2 release is planned for Q2 2024.