Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye and mixed reality spinoff Retropolis dot.Line confirm their release dates.

Released in early access last June, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is a point-and-click adventure set one year after The Secret of Retropolis. Featuring robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage as they face a new villain, developer Peanut Button confirms the full release adds three new episodes via a free update on January 18th. That's coming to Steam and Quest App Lab.

As for Retropolis dot.Line, this free-to-play mixed reality spinoff is described as a casual MR game designed for the new passthrough capabilities of Quest 3. You're tasked with solving 3D "connect-the-dot" puzzles, earning Retropolis items that can be placed in your home. Releasing on January 31 on Quest App Lab, Peanut Button is also granting open beta access through Discord to 200 people.

"We're standing at a pivotal point for the industry, between VR and MR, and we wanted our games to reflect that," said Asaf Geva, Peanut Button co-founder and CEO, in a prepared statement. "It’s amazing that we have two different immersive mediums that we can use to tell one epic story.”

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye reaches Quest and Steam on January 18, while Retropolis dot.Line hits Quest on January 31.