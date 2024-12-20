 Skip to content
Christmas 2024: Festive VR Games & Updates On Quest, Steam & More

 &  Henry Stockdale
Christmas 2024: Festive VR Games & Updates On Quest, Steam & More

Christmas is nearly upon us, and if you're after some festive-themed VR games to play this year, we've got you covered.

With less than a week to go before Christmas, many of us are slowly winding down for the upcoming holidays. Just like we saw around Halloween, numerous VR developers are celebrating the season with a raft of seasonal-themed updates. While we've already covered December's new VR games, we're rounding up everything we've seen so far for individual festive updates.

So, let's get into it. Here's a list of VR games and updates you can dive into this Christmas.

Brazen Blaze

Brazen Blaze kicked off Season 2: Act 3 over a week ago with several new features. Alongside a night variant for the Six Star City stage, the lobby area has received a limited time festive-themed makeover that hides holiday cookies for each Runner. Seasonal cosmetics are also available.

Crowbar Climber

Crowbar Climber, a game where you try to climb courses using only the titular items, is joining in on the festive cheer. The latest update adds two new Christmas skins, which are “Santa Claus in a Present Box” and “Santa Claus Riding a Reindeer.”

DIG VR

DIG VR, the power digging arcade-like simulator, recently launched a major Winter Update on Quest. This introduces new customizations with festive options available, a new time trial mode with online leaderboards, two new radio stations, and other changes.

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Drop Dead: The Cabin, a VR co-op shooter with mixed reality support by Soul Assembly, has launched the Barricades and Blizzards update. Alongside new weapons and gameplay changes, this adds snowy weather and seasonal weapons as part of the festive content.

Dungeons of Eternity

The Dungeons of Eternity - Holiday 2024 update recently introduced some hefty changes for the VR dungeon crawler. Four-player co-op is now supported, there's a new but experimental PvP mode, and new enemies are available. The Outpost also has a festive makeover that includes seasonal decor, snowball fights, and a skating rink.

Epic Roller Coasters

Epic Roller Coasters is celebrating the season with its 'Christmas Update,' adding four new rides as part of the Fantasy Thrills Bundle - Lady Tuff Adventure, Epic Dreamland, The Red Hood Girl, and the Elves' Workshop of Wonders.

EXOcars

Developed by Xocus, off-road arcade-style racing game EXOcars has begun its Winter's Workshop event across two parts. Alongside wider updates like car tuning and a training arena, the new Winter Event is a limited-time mode where you race to find gift boxes across the track as quickly as possible.

Flying Squirrel Chase

Flying Squirrel Chase is a multiplayer party game where you play as giant-headed animal avatars, gliding through the air by flapping your hands. Alongside its recent full release on Quest, the recent Festive Update adds seasonal cosmetics, a holiday-themed lobby, and a varied selection of King of the Hill levels.

Ghosts of Tabor

Ghosts of Tabor received a major 'Directive Zero' update that includes a mission system overhaul, Team Tactics PvE Mode with a separate progression system, and the Chodov Shopping Mall Map. Within this major update, anyone who loads up Ghosts of Tabor this month will get a free Santa hat and Christmas weapon skin.

Store links - Pico, PC VR, Quest

Gorilla Tag

Free-to-play VR multiplayer hit Gorilla Tag is celebrating Christmas with a festive Holiday Blast Pack. That includes 10,000 Shiny Rocks and the following cosmetic items: Elf Launcher, Snow Globe Hat, Ugly Light Up Sweater, and an Ugly Hanukkah Sweater.

Guardian Of Realms

0:00
/0:23

Developed by Sinn Studio (Swordsman VR), Guardian of Realms is a mixed reality combat game for Quest 3 that launched back in September. The new seasonal update introduces frozen beholders, a candy cane axe, icy portals, snowballs, a new map, and more.

Hunt Together

0:00
/0:39

Launched in January, Hunt Together is a multiplayer horror game from Iron VR that pits Hunters against Ghosts in a 1v1 'Elimination Mode' or 1v3 'Hide and Seek' mode. To celebrate the holiday season, the recent Christmas Update adds festive headgear, winter wonderland decorations and a new 'Candy Cane Challenge.'

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kayak VR: Mirage is bringing back the Kings Canyon's Christmas stage variant once again this year. Available for a limited time, it's unclear how long this will run for but this time around, you can now try it with friends following September's real-time multiplayer update.

Last Stand

Last Stand, a PvPvE multi-location mixed reality shooter from Soul Assembly currently in early access, received a Christmas update with version 0.2.0. Alongside various new features like a Duel Mode, Co-Op survival and a new battlefield, the recent patch added festive decorations and themed zombies.

Living Room

0:00
/1:06

Mixed reality wildlife management game Living Room recently received a free Winter Update. Developer Thoughtfish GmbH has introduced various festive decorations, a new Pet Happiness System, more toys and other features like island refunds to reclaim Happy Points.

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement continues its run of seasonal events. Following its Quest 3 update and limited-time Halloween event, a new Christmas Update is now live. That delivers a new event and festive decorations, various additions across all modes, and support for timed events in co-op mode.

Outta Hand

Developed by Capricia Productions, Outta Hand casts you as a hand person aiming to escape from a strange lab using your jumping abilities and long arms. The recent Arcade Christmas update added different arcade games like air hockey, Arkanoid and Whack-A-Mole. You'll also find a festive main menu, new music, decorations, and a Christmas skin.

Phasmophobia

Following its recent early access launch on PS5 with optional PlayStation VR2 support, VR co-op horror game Phasmophobia has kicked off its Winter 2024 event. Titled Winter’s Jest, levels now have discoverable jack-in-the-box items, and achieving set community goals unlocks various rewards. Four different maps are also covered in snow.

Population: One

Population: One, the battle royale VR shooter that's free-to-play on Quest, is running a 'Frostbite Frenzy Event' until January 9, 2025. That includes a new game mode titled PJ Santa’s: Kill Confirmed, new festive-themed rewards like character and weapon skins, and two additional modes that kick off at weekly intervals.

Stilt

VR platformer Stilt received a Christmas-themed patch with update 1.9.0. That features a Winterland Rescue Event, where you team up with a rabbit to deliver a star to the Christmas tree, alongside seasonal-themed cosmetics and snowy decorations for the lobby.

Sky Runner

Sky Runner, a drone pilot VR game for Quest 3, introduced the Holiday 2024 Update earlier this week. That adds a limited-time Gift Drift mode where festive-themed drones aim to deliver presents while avoiding lumps of coal, and that's tying in with a charity initiative. Other changes include an expanded obstacle course, revamped drone controls, and “a complete graphics overhaul.”

Taskmaster VR

Taskmaster VR is celebrating Christmas with its themed Winter Holiday update, which follows on from a similar seasonal celebration during Halloween. The latest patch adds seasonal items and new toys, challenges that can be found across the Taskmaster house, and more.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened

Launched last month on most major VR platforms, comedic VR music game Trombone Champ: Unflattened is receiving several festive updates. Alongside the new gingerbread trombone, other changes include “pajama wearing audiences, custom song improvements, faster startup times, and a refreshed winter environment.”

Walkabout Mini Golf

Walkabout Mini Golf recently continued its regular stream of updates, launching a new DLC course in time for the holidays. Calling this the Holiday Hideaway, it's set in a log cabin near the North Pole and golfers become miniature underneath the Christmas Tree.

Wall Town Wonders

Wall Town Wonders, the mixed reality town builder from Cyborn that launched last month, has recently kicked off its festive celebrations with a new update. This includes a brand-new Christmas questline, a global holiday theme, festive skins for vehicles, a Christmas Island, new mini-games, and more.

Yeeps: Hide And Seek

Similar to Gorilla Tag with its social gameplay, free-to-play game Yeeps: Hide and Seek has launched a paid 'Santa Bundle' to celebrate Christmas with an exclusive Santa outfit, exclusive Gift Box gadget, and 10,000 Button Coins. The 'Wishlist Update' also re-themed several worlds for the holidays, and an advent calendar which includes a new limited-time item each day.

Zero Caliber 2

After receiving a recent Quest 3 update with enhanced visuals, VR FPS Zero Caliber 2 currently features a series of unlockable festive cosmetics. The latest update added a Christmas Ball grenade, an “ugly-sweater-themed skin” for the MK18 carbine, a candy cane melee weapon, Christmas trees in the lobby areas, and nine holiday challenges. A new PvP map, Hangar, is also available.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR/MR game we should know about for this article, you can use our contact page to get in touch.

