With that said, here are this week's five biggest XR news stories that we initially missed:

Pistol Whip Is Hosting A Free Weekend On Steam

Pistol Whip is celebrating its fifth anniversary by hosting a free weekend on Steam, which ends on November 11 at 10am PT. This grants access to everything in the game, including all official scenes and mods. It's also receiving its largest-ever discount on Steam, offering a 50% discount until the free weekend ends.

Game Night Invites You Over For Mixed Reality Party Games Soon On Quest

Game Night is a recently announced mixed reality multiplayer title with arcade action. Entering early access this month, a new launch trailer highlights what to expect from the initial launch's three minigames. Fishing sees you compete to scoop fish into a basket, Bouncing requires batting balloon rabbits into carrots, while Slapping sees you contain alien jelly.

EXOcars Post-Launch Roadmap Includes New Biomes And Achievements

Before next week's EXOcars launch on Quest and Steam, XOCUS outlined the post-launch roadmap for its VR off-road racing game. The first major tournament begins on November 28, while planned additions include a new biome, more customization options, an achievements system, and a new multiplayer mode. With PS VR2, the studio is "still awaiting Sony’s response" for certification.

Crowbar Climber Is A Unique VR Climbing Game For Quest & Steam

Developed by Bazooka Studio and published by MyDearest, Crowbar Climber is a unique take on the VR climbing genre. Available now on Quest and Steam, you're tasked with reaching the top of a summit using two crowbars in both hands, navigating obstacles like hooks, planks and more along the way.

November PlayStation Sale Discounts Numerous PS VR2 Games

The latest PlayStation Store sale is live with over 50 discounts for PlayStation VR2 games. Highlights include Resident Evil 4 Remake Gold Edition (40%), Into The Radius (25%), Vertigo 2 (35%), The Exorcist: Legion VR (40%), Red Matter Collection (25%), VR Skater (66%), Cities: VR (45%), Tennis On-Court (50%), Retropolis 2 (50%) and Dyschronia (60%).

