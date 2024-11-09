Welcome to our new weekly format, where we're catching up on the biggest VR and XR news stories we initially missed.
If you're a regular UploadVR reader, you may be wondering why we've shifted from the previous ICYMI format that we've used across this year. That's mainly because we've re-established our weekly newsletter in recent months, which rounds up the biggest stories straight to your inbox while still linking you to our full list of the latest articles.
However, we didn't wish to lose this method of covering smaller updates that we initially missed during the week. As a small team, covering every game individually simply isn't feasible and with VR gaming continuing to grow, this helps ensure more developers still get a spotlight. So, we've split that part into its own "XR News Bytes" segment.
With that said, here are this week's five biggest XR news stories that we initially missed:
Pistol Whip Is Hosting A Free Weekend On Steam
Pistol Whip is celebrating its fifth anniversary by hosting a free weekend on Steam, which ends on November 11 at 10am PT. This grants access to everything in the game, including all official scenes and mods. It's also receiving its largest-ever discount on Steam, offering a 50% discount until the free weekend ends.
Game Night Invites You Over For Mixed Reality Party Games Soon On Quest
Game Night is a recently announced mixed reality multiplayer title with arcade action. Entering early access this month, a new launch trailer highlights what to expect from the initial launch's three minigames. Fishing sees you compete to scoop fish into a basket, Bouncing requires batting balloon rabbits into carrots, while Slapping sees you contain alien jelly.
EXOcars Post-Launch Roadmap Includes New Biomes And Achievements
Before next week's EXOcars launch on Quest and Steam, XOCUS outlined the post-launch roadmap for its VR off-road racing game. The first major tournament begins on November 28, while planned additions include a new biome, more customization options, an achievements system, and a new multiplayer mode. With PS VR2, the studio is "still awaiting Sony’s response" for certification.
Crowbar Climber Is A Unique VR Climbing Game For Quest & Steam
Developed by Bazooka Studio and published by MyDearest, Crowbar Climber is a unique take on the VR climbing genre. Available now on Quest and Steam, you're tasked with reaching the top of a summit using two crowbars in both hands, navigating obstacles like hooks, planks and more along the way.
November PlayStation Sale Discounts Numerous PS VR2 Games
The latest PlayStation Store sale is live with over 50 discounts for PlayStation VR2 games. Highlights include Resident Evil 4 Remake Gold Edition (40%), Into The Radius (25%), Vertigo 2 (35%), The Exorcist: Legion VR (40%), Red Matter Collection (25%), VR Skater (66%), Cities: VR (45%), Tennis On-Court (50%), Retropolis 2 (50%) and Dyschronia (60%).
Other Updates
Want even more XR-related news? Here's everything else we've seen.
- Squido Studio secured $3 million in funding to "accelerate the development and global rollout of DigiGods."
- Crystal Commanders has been delayed from its initial November launch until February 27.
- Galaxy Kart now supports cross-platform multiplayer across all platforms.
- Exit Condition One: Escape Room will receive its official Quest release on December 6.
- Strike Rush has a limited-time discount of 90% off on Quest with the code SR-233289.
- DIG VR released a "Making Of" episode on YouTube detailing the game's origins.
- Aquatic VR has launched a crowdfunding campaign.
- VRChat opened submissions for NYE 2025.
- PICO Integration SDK v3.0.5 is now available, adding the Unity Editor Building Blocks tool.
- Brazen Blaze kicked off Season 2 Act 2.
- Tropico received a Quest 3 update.
- The Pimax Sync keynote goes live on November 21 at 11am PT.
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement will receive its co-op update on November 18.
- Green Hell VR will announce the co-op mode release date "in just a few weeks."
If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.