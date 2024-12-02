Hunt Together Brings Festive Cheer To The PvP VR Horror Game

Hunt Together, a multiplayer horror game, is getting festive with today's Christmas Update on Quest and PC VR.

Previously launched in January, Hunt Together is a multiplayer horror game from Iron VR that pits Hunters against Ghosts in a 1v1 'Elimination Mode' or 1v3 'Hide and Seek' mode. To celebrate the holiday season, today's new Christmas Update adds festive headgear, winter wonderland decorations and a new 'Candy Cane Challenge,' which involves collecting canes scattered across the game.

While you won't find a brand-new map here, this update revamps the Mansion Map by adding Christmas trees, new lights and festive ornaments. There's also a new soundtrack available in the hub, and this limited-time event ends on January 3, 2025.

Today's update follows a series of post-launch updates across the year for Hunt Together, which includes a Halloween event. Last month's update 1.72 also added a "Noir-inspired setting" through the new 'Dark Alley' map, alongside support for additional languages and other minor tweaks.

Hunt Together is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Rift, and Steam.