 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Hunt Together Brings Festive Cheer To The PvP VR Horror Game

 &  Henry Stockdale
Hunt Together screenshot shows a Christmas tree in a room

Hunt Together, a multiplayer horror game, is getting festive with today's Christmas Update on Quest and PC VR.

Previously launched in January, Hunt Together is a multiplayer horror game from Iron VR that pits Hunters against Ghosts in a 1v1 'Elimination Mode' or 1v3 'Hide and Seek' mode. To celebrate the holiday season, today's new Christmas Update adds festive headgear, winter wonderland decorations and a new 'Candy Cane Challenge,' which involves collecting canes scattered across the game.

0:00
/0:39

While you won't find a brand-new map here, this update revamps the Mansion Map by adding Christmas trees, new lights and festive ornaments. There's also a new soundtrack available in the hub, and this limited-time event ends on January 3, 2025.

Today's update follows a series of post-launch updates across the year for Hunt Together, which includes a Halloween event. Last month's update 1.72 also added a "Noir-inspired setting" through the new 'Dark Alley' map, alongside support for additional languages and other minor tweaks.

Hunt Together is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Rift, and Steam.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More