From Skydance's Behemoth to Alien: Rogue Incursion, December's another busy month for new VR games.

To say it's been hectic for new VR games recently would be an understatement, and November certainly didn't let up. Metro Awakening, Trombone Champ: Unflattened, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and DIG VR led the charge, followed by Dumb Ways: Free for All, EXOcars, By Grit Alone, Ember Souls, Bounce Arcade and Augmented Empire. Other notable games include Wall Town Wonders, Spatial Ops, Starship Troopers: Continuum , Living Room, Last Stand, Squingle, and The Thrill of the Fight 2.

December is certainly looking quieter comparatively, but even with 2024 coming to a close, there are still a few big releases yet to come across all major platforms. Keep this page bookmarked as games continue to receive new release dates or get delayed, and we'll continue updating our comprehensive upcoming VR games list.

Right now, here's our highlights for new VR games coming to Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Apple Vision Pro this December.

Premier League Player - December 3 (Quest)

Premier League Player is the first officially licensed VR game based on the UK's Premier League. All 20 teams are represented with authentic kits and realistic stadiums, and the game also offers a 'Moments Mode' that lets you experience highlights from the 2023-2024 season.

The House Of Da Vinci VR - December 4 (PC VR, Quest)

Blue Brain Games is adapting its 2017 flatscreen game with The House of Da Vinci VR. You play as Leonardo da Vinci's apprentice during 16th-century Renaissance Italy, tasked with solving riddles and navigating escape rooms to locate the missing inventor, and puzzles take direct inspiration from Da Vinci's real-life inventions.

Bridge Constructor Studio - December 5 (Quest)

Bridge Constructor Studio is a new entry in the hectic physics-based bridge-building series, which uses both VR and mixed reality to view your creations in a new, immersive way. This contains a 70-puzzle campaign and while the game is also available on Quest 2, MR support is limited to the Quest 3 family.

Drakheir - December 5 (Quest)

Published by Gallantry Games, Drakheir: The First Hand Tracking ARPG is the very self-explanatory full name for this upcoming action RPG. “Every gesture, every movement matters as you explore, battle, and conquer in a richly detailed fantasy world,” states the studio on the store page.

I Am Cat - December 5 (PC VR)

Following its highly successful early access launch on Quest, I Am Cat is now heading for Steam this December. It's a sandbox adventure where you play as a cutesy feline, exploring Granny's house and creating mischief along the way.

Skydance's Behemoth - December 5 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Following its previous work on The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Skydance Games is back with a new action RPG with physics-based combat. You can read our previous impressions on Skydance's Behemoth to learn more and while it's currently scheduled to launch on Quest and PS VR2, the PC version is seemingly only coming to Meta's PC VR store and not Steam initially.

Songbird - December 5 (Quest)

Songbird is a new VR karaoke game from Always Blue Games, whose leader Marcus Henderson previously worked on Guitar Hero. You're tasked with bringing harmony to the world of Nestopia and the launch soundtrack includes 33 different songs, featuring artists like Billie Eilish, Seal, Paramore, and ABBA. Monthly song packs will be introduced starting in early 2025.

Stranger Things VR - December 5 (PC VR, PS VR2)

Originally released in February for Quest, Stranger Things VR now brings the psychological horror action game to PS VR2 and Steam. You play as season four's main antagonist, Vecna, reliving his memories pre-transformation and enacting his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins.

Real VR Fishing - December 6 (Steam)

Developed by Devs United Games, Real VR Fishing is bringing the arcade fishing game and all of its DLC to Valve's storefront with “the same pricing policy and gameplay” as on Quest. While it previously released for PC VR on Rift, it's worth noting that version hasn't been updated for years.

Little Cities: Diorama - December 7 (Apple Vision Pro)

Following previous editions on Quest and PSVR 2, a brand-new entry from Purple Yonder and nDreams is heading to Apple Vision Pro. Little Cities: Diorama is a re-imagined mixed reality version of the city-building game, letting you build and manage small cities in your own room. That will be available through an Apple Arcade subscription.

Home Sports - December 11 (Quest)

Supporting both VR and mixed reality gameplay, Home Sports is the latest title from Demeo studio Resolution Games. Reminiscent of Wii Sports, this upcoming collection supports solo play, plus local and online multiplayer for up to three players and contains five different sports; pickleball, hockey, bowling, mini golf, and badminton.

Action Hero - December 12 (Quest)

Developed by Fast Travel Games (Mannequin), Action Hero lets you become the protagonist of five movies from different genres like adventure, heists, and more. Similar to Superhot VR, time only speeds up when you move and each film is split into four acts with five scenes. Taking a hit resets the act and once you've completed filming, each level unlocks a Director's Cut version with “more challenging and wacky scenarios.”

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome - December 12 (Quest)

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is the newly announced VR-exclusive sequel to 2021's flatscreen Clone Drone in the Danger Zone. Developed by Doborog, this upcoming roguelike sees you fighting a series of voxel opponents in an endlessly looping tournament.

Masters of Light - December 18 (PS VR2)

Masters of Light is a VR action-adventure game from Coven and Albyon that previously launched on Quest. As an army of Shadows begins threatening the galaxy, you play as The Wanderer, a being of light with magical powers tasked with rescuing the Sisters of Light. Featuring 36 levels and three difficulty modes, you'll unlock new abilities as you advance across five different types of superpowers.

Alien: Rogue Incursion - December 19 (PC VR, PS VR2)

Created by Survios, Alien: Rogue Incursion is an action-horror VR game where you'll search for your missing former squad mate. Armed with a Motion Tracker and various weapons, Rogue Incursion promises “dynamic” combat where Xenomorphs will spawn if you make too much noise. It's only coming to PC VR and PS VR2 in December, and the Quest 3 version will follow in February.

Anomaly - December 2024 (Quest)

Developed by Greensky Games (Swarm 2), Anomaly is an extraction shooter set in the year 2050. You will attempt to navigate a desolate city split across three distinct levels, fighting rival squads and monsters, all seeking to claim and extract with a rare Artifact.

Boxing Underdog - December 2024 (Quest)

Developed by Monologic Games, the same team behind the drastically different Ven VR Adventure, Boxing Underdog aims to deliver a physics-based fighting game that takes you from underground fights to arena spectacles. Originally announced last year as VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting, the sports game now focuses on a more professional boxing experience.

Grimlord - December 2024 (PC VR, Quest)

Previously launched in early access, Grimlord, a Soulslike-inspired VR action RPG built in Unreal Engine 5, will receive a major update this December on Quest and Steam. Developed by Metalcat, the campaign mode sees you facing down the tyrannical Grim Lord with promises of challenging enemies, collectible treasures, and physics-driven combat.

Shattered - December 2024 (Quest 3)

Shattered is a new mixed reality escape room game coming to the Quest 3 family from PlaySide Studios. Playing as a private investigator called Jessica, you find yourself trapped in a mental health facility and the studio states there's a heavy emphasis on the narrative.

