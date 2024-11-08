MR Puzzle Game Squingle Receives Brand New Version This Month

Squingle, the psychedelic mixed reality puzzle game, will receive a brand new edition later this month.

Created by Dr Ben Outram, Squingle sees you guiding orbs from start to finish while avoiding the edges of the glass-like mazes containing them. The new edition of Squingle is being released by VRAL Games (VRIDER), offering both fully immersive and MR environments with support for Touch controllers and hand tracking.

As seen on the Meta Horizon Store, this new edition of Squingle features over 100 puzzles at launch with "more added over time," supporting seated and standing gameplay. Support for both room-scale and mini-scale puzzle sizes is available, and there's also a 'Challenge Mode' with time trials that place your finishing times on a global online leaderboard.

The original game - now titled Squingle - Legacy - has been delisted, and it had seen continued post-launch support since first arriving in 2021. Also featuring over 100 levels, the Legacy version introduced post-launch MR support via a 'Passthrough Update,' which was subsequently expanded on with hand tracking and mixed reality updates.

Squingle reaches the Meta Quest platform on November 21.