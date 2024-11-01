Bridge Constructor Studio Brings The Chaotic Puzzle Game To Quest This December

Bridge Constructor Studio is a new entry in the unique and popular puzzle series, bringing VR and mixed reality shenanigans to Quest this December.

Developed by the same studio behind the excellent LEGO Bricktales, Bridge Constructor Studio delivers the hectic physics-based bridge-building game that fans of the series have come to expect, but the use of VR and mixed reality allow you to view your creations in a new, immersive way.

Throughout the game's 70-puzzle campaign, you'll learn and overcome various challenges by building with different materials, all while getting to grips with the different mechanics and the seven vehicles you'll have to get across your (hopefully) well-built creations.

When it launches, Bridge Constructor Studio will allow you to build bridges with your controllers or your hands. So, the choice is yours whether you prefer to get up close and personal or use your Quest controllers to engage with the world.

You can also create your own bizarre scenarios if you get tired of the campaign mode. With five available profile slots, your family and friends can enjoy the experience without affecting your progress.

Bridge Constructor Studio launches on Meta Quest headsets on December 5, 2024. The game will be available on Quest 3S, 3, and Quest 2, though mixed reality support is exclusive to the Quest 3 family.