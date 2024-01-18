Grimlord, a Soulslike-inspired VR action RPG, is now available on Quest App Lab.

Developed by Metalcat using Unreal Engine 4, Grimlord first appeared last year in Steam Early Access and the Quest version currently features equivalent content to the PC VR release. Described as a "classic action RPG" inspired by Soulslike games, Grimlord promises a campaign mode with challenging enemies, collectible treasures, physics-driven combat and crafting for armor and weapons.

Presently, Grimlord features "early-stage content, maps, bosses, weapons and armors, various loots and crafting materials." Alongside forging and customizing weapons, "parts" of the talent tree for skills are also available. According to the Steam Early Access FAQ, the finished version includes a sandbox mode and three chapters. While it's not a confirmation, the team also states there "might" be content for new game plus and multiple playthroughs.

Grimlord is out now in early access on SteamVR and Meta Quest, with future ports planned for Pico, PSVR 2 and YVR. The Steam FAQ states a full release is expected by Q3 2024.