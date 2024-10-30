Songbird Is A VR Karaoke Game From Former Guitar Hero Devs

Songbird is a new VR karaoke game that's out next month on Quest.

Developed by Always Blue Games, whose leader Marcus Henderson previously worked on Guitar Hero, Songbird tasks you with performing across various stages to bring harmony to the world of Nestopia. "Engage with this vibrant world filled with catchables, companions, rhythmic multipliers, dancing and interactive elements to accompany your quest," states the studio on the Horizon Store page.

The launch soundtrack includes 33 different songs across various genres, and each stage can be played across three different difficulty levels using the Quest's integrated microphone. We don't have the full line-up yet - monthly song packs will also become available starting from early 2025 - but for now, here's the confirmed tracklist.

Billie Eilish - I Love You

Selena Gomez - Love You Like A Love Song

ABBA - Dancing Queen

Miley Cyrus - Party in the USA

Flipturn - August

Tyler Hubbard- Dancin’ In The Country

Grace Oliver and George Wilson’s Enigma Ensemble - Habanera

Laufey - From The Start

Limahl - Neverending Story

Paramore - Ain't It Fun

Sublime - Badfish

Seal - Kiss From A Rose

Songbird reaches the Meta Quest platform this November, available on both Quest 2 and Quest 3.