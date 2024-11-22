Alien: Rogue Incursion Now Arriving In February On Quest 3

Alien: Rogue Incursion now targets a February launch on Quest 3.

While Alien: Rogue Incursion is out next month for PS VR2 and PC VR, you may recall the upcoming action-horror VR game had been delayed on Quest 3 until 2025. At the time, Survios confirmed this was done to provide "the Alien VR experiences that fans and players expect." While an official announcement hasn't yet been made, the Meta Horizon Store page now lists a February 13 launch.

Today's news follows an earlier announcement this week when Survios shared a new story reveal trailer. Set on LV-354, also known as Purdan, protagonist Zula Hendricks is on the search for her former squad mate that's gone missing. Joined by a synthetic companion, Davis 01, you're tasked with facing the horrors within the Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will arrive on December 19, 2024, for PS VR2 and PC VR, followed by Quest 3 on February 13, 2025. You can read our previous hands-on below to learn more.