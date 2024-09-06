Premier League Player Takes You To The VR Soccer Pitch in Late 2024

The first officially licensed Premier League VR game is coming later this year, with Premier League Player arriving exclusively on Quest.

Considering developer Rezzil specializes in sports VR and XR games, it's no surprise that the studio partnered with England's Premier League after developing Rezzil Player, an athlete training game that is already available on Meta Quest, Pico, PC VR, and PSVR 2. Unfortunately, the reveal teaser doesn't give much away, showcasing a man playing the game using his Quest 3 headset:

Premier League Player offers 'Moments', letting you experience some of the best parts of the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League. It's no surprise then that Rezzil will offer 20 Premier League teams with authentic kits and realistic stadiums in Premier League Player.

Rezzil states it has "captured and recreated [every Moment] with incredible precision," hoping to bring you into the action of the Premier League. Unfortunately, there's no release date or price for the game just yet, but Rezzil assured soccer fans that we'll get further details soon.

Premier League Player launches later this year exclusively on the Meta Quest platform.