Home Sports, the upcoming mixed reality multi-sports game reminiscent of Wii Sports, arrives next month on Quest 3 and 3S.

Originally announced in September, Home Sports is the latest title from Racket Club and Demeo studio Resolution Games. Supporting both VR and mixed reality gameplay, this upcoming collection contains five different sports bundled into one package; pickleball, hockey, bowling, mini golf, and badminton. Single-player is supported alongside local and online multiplayer for up to three players.

While Resolution Games didn't previously release any footage for its upcoming title, you can see the new trailer below.

Described as a social experience, Home Sports hopes to balance "silly fun" with competitive design, adapting each sport to fit your play space. In a new press release, Resolution confirmed that the mixed reality mode supports boundaryless gameplay, something we've been gradually seeing more of since Meta made this feature available.

Home Sports arrives on December 11 for the Meta Quest 3 family for $20.