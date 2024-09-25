Home Sports Is A Mixed Reality Multi-Sport Game For Quest 3

Home Sports is a new mixed reality multi-sports game that rolls five sports into one collection on Quest 3.

Following last year's work on Racket Club, Resolution Games announced its next sports title will bundle five fast-paced games into one - pickleball, hockey, bowling, mini golf, and badminton. Featuring a single-player mode alongside local and online multiplayer for up to three players, Home Sports promises a social experience that aims to balance "silly fun" with a more competitive edge.

Not much else is currently known about this upcoming title, though Resolution provided the following description in a press release:

Whether you're looking for some silly fun with friends or eager to showcase your competitive edge, Home Sports has something for everyone. The game offers five fast-paced and highly engaging sports: pickleball, hockey, bowling, mini golf, and badminton. Each sport is seamlessly adapted to your personal play space, making it effortless to jump into the action and enjoy hours of entertainment, laughter, and friendly competition.

An exact release date remains unconfirmed. Resolution states Home Sports "will be launching soon" for the Meta Quest 3 family.