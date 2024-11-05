Gorilla Tag On PlayStation VR2 Won't Support Crossplay At Launch

Gorilla Tag on PS VR2 will not support cross-platform multiplayer at launch, and the initial release is US-only.

Following last week's news that Gorilla Tag is heading to PlayStation VR2 after a PlayStation Store listing appeared, we've been waiting to learn more about what to expect. While Another Axiom previously informed UploadVR that the VR hit will be free-to-play on Sony's headsets, just like the Quest version, the studio's now informed us that "at launch, Gorilla Tag for PS VR2 will not support cross-platform [multiplayer]."

While specifying "at launch" suggests cross-platform multiplayer could be added later on, it's a surprising move considering Gorilla Tag's userbase on other platforms have over 1 million daily active users, over 3 million monthly active users, and over 10 million lifetime players. The studio also confirmed this initial PS VR2 release is US-only, and no release window was provided for other regions.

Elsewhere, don't expect any enhancements or other major changes on PlayStation VR2. In the same email, Another Axiom's representative confirmed that "the game will not be optimized for PS VR2 graphics or features like eye-tracking, haptic triggers, or head rumble."

We've also received additional clarification about the PlayStation Plus requirement. While last week's statement confirmed that Gorilla Tag will not require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play, we've since been informed that engaging with the online multiplayer modes will need a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription.

Gorilla Tag arrives on November 7 on PlayStation VR2. Elsewhere, it's available for free on Quest and $20 on Steam.