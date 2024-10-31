Gorilla Tag Swings Onto PlayStation VR2 Next Week

Gorilla Tag will receive a PlayStation VR2 port next week.

Confirmed by a new PlayStation Store listing, Another Axiom's viral hit appeared on the store earlier today without an official announcement from the studio, listing a November 8, 2024 launch. This follows previous news that Gorilla Tag has seen over 1 million daily active users, over 3 million monthly active users, and over 10 million lifetime players.

Beyond mentioning optional headset and controller vibrations, the store page description is otherwise nearly identical to that on Quest and Steam, so it's unclear whether this port uses headset-specific features like eye tracking.

It's also unclear whether this will be a free-to-play version like Quest or a paid version like Steam, and the PlayStation Store doesn't confirm any details. However, we believe this will likely be a premium release as the store page lists a PlayStation Plus subscription being needed for online multiplayer, which isn't a requirement for free games.

Gorilla Tag arrives on November 8 on PlayStation VR2. It's already available for free on Quest and $20 on Steam.