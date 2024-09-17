Kayak VR: Mirage has received a free update introducing realtime multiplayer to the game and allowing PC and PSVR 2 players to join a friend in their next kayak trip.

Developer Better Than Life announced the update on Twitter, telling players to invite that "special someone for a trip on the water" as both of you enjoy the challenging streams of the VR game.

0:00 / 0:50 1×

Considering our Kayak VR: Mirage review criticized the competitive multiplayer that focused on offering ghosts of opponents over a real player, this is a huge achievement for the developer.

In a Reddit comment about the update, Better Than Life said that development of the update started over a year ago, and that "making a VR game with a character, holding a paddle, in a kayak, all physics-based, work in multiplayer is no joke."

However, that didn't stop the developer from releasing other content updates ahead of this massive addition, with the Soca Valley DLC being released in June this year.

Players may come across some potential issues while playing with the realtime multiplayer mode of the game. If you see anything, Better Than Life suggests heading to their Discord and reporting any problems to the multiplayer channel in the server.

In celebration of the update, Kayak VR: Mirage is 30% off on PC via Steam and PS VR2, but only until Thursday, September 26, 2024. It's also available in the PlayStation Plus Premium plan.