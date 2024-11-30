XR News Round-Up: Grimlord, Mannequin, VAIL, Subside & More

Our latest edition of XR News Round-Up is live, offering quick updates on more news stories from the last week.

December is nearly upon us and there's been plenty happening this last week. While gaming news has been relatively quiet beyond Trombone Champ: Unflattened, Halo: Combat Evolved and Asgard's Wrath 2, this week's Black Friday sales have seen a huge number of offers for VR games, Vive, Pico 4 Ultra, and PS VR2 headsets. Elsewhere, Virtual Desktop received another big update.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles have the full picture. For everything else, here are a few stories we initially missed.

Grimlord, a Soulslike-inspired VR action RPG currently in early access that's built in Unreal Engine 5, will receive a major update this December on Quest and Steam. Developed by Metalcat, this campaign mode sees you facing down the tyrannical Grim Lord with promises of challenging enemies, collectible treasures, and physics-driven combat.

After previously releasing a Deathmatch Mode, hide-and-seek VR multiplayer game Mannequin has received its third major content update. This introduces unlockable skins that are earned by gaining levels, a new Backrooms map that promises "an eerie environment draped in darkness," a revamped UI for the Agent's weapon, and more.

VAIL VR Hits 200k Active Monthly Users Following Hybrid F2P Shift

Following its recent shift to a free-to-play model, AEXLAB announced that VAIL VR has reached 200,000 monthly active users. The previous update introduced "The Citadel" as a free interactive lobby with various activities available, while much of VAIL's previous content was rebranded as the optional "VAIL Combat" DLC for $30.

Subside Receieves New PlayStation VR2 Trailer

We've known since October that Subside is heading for PlayStation VR2 following this year's Steam launch, and the developer just released a new announcement trailer. While this didn't confirm a release date for Sony's headset, the game targets a native 90Hz refresh rate and uses dynamic foveated rendering.

Alien: Rogue Incursion Announces Hi-Fi Rush Star Robbie Daymond For The Voice Cast

Before next month's launch on PlayStation VR2 and Steam, Survios announced that Robbie Daymond (Persona 5, Hi-Fi Rush) has joined the voice cast for Alien: Rogue Incursion. He's playing Davis 01, an AI companion that partners with Zula Hendricks as she tries to find her missing teammate on Purdan.

Here's everything else we've seen this week.

