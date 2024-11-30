XR News Round-Up: Grimlord, Mannequin, VAIL, Subside & More

Our latest edition of XR News Round-Up is live, offering quick updates on more news stories from the last week.
December is nearly upon us and there's been plenty happening this last week. While gaming news has been relatively quiet beyond Trombone Champ: Unflattened, Halo: Combat Evolved and Asgard's Wrath 2, this week's Black Friday sales have seen a huge number of offers for VR games, Vive, Pico 4 Ultra, and PS VR2 headsets. Elsewhere, Virtual Desktop received another big update.
Our weekly newsletter and latest articles have the full picture. For everything else, here are a few stories we initially missed.
Grimlord Is Getting A Major Update Next Month On Quest & Steam
Grimlord, a Soulslike-inspired VR action RPG currently in early access that's built in Unreal Engine 5, will receive a major update this December on Quest and Steam. Developed by Metalcat, this campaign mode sees you facing down the tyrannical Grim Lord with promises of challenging enemies, collectible treasures, and physics-driven combat.
Mannequin Adds Backrooms Level, Skins & More In Latest Update
After previously releasing a Deathmatch Mode, hide-and-seek VR multiplayer game Mannequin has received its third major content update. This introduces unlockable skins that are earned by gaining levels, a new Backrooms map that promises "an eerie environment draped in darkness," a revamped UI for the Agent's weapon, and more.
VAIL VR Hits 200k Active Monthly Users Following Hybrid F2P Shift
Following its recent shift to a free-to-play model, AEXLAB announced that VAIL VR has reached 200,000 monthly active users. The previous update introduced "The Citadel" as a free interactive lobby with various activities available, while much of VAIL's previous content was rebranded as the optional "VAIL Combat" DLC for $30.
Subside Receieves New PlayStation VR2 Trailer
We've known since October that Subside is heading for PlayStation VR2 following this year's Steam launch, and the developer just released a new announcement trailer. While this didn't confirm a release date for Sony's headset, the game targets a native 90Hz refresh rate and uses dynamic foveated rendering.
Alien: Rogue Incursion Announces Hi-Fi Rush Star Robbie Daymond For The Voice Cast
Before next month's launch on PlayStation VR2 and Steam, Survios announced that Robbie Daymond (Persona 5, Hi-Fi Rush) has joined the voice cast for Alien: Rogue Incursion. He's playing Davis 01, an AI companion that partners with Zula Hendricks as she tries to find her missing teammate on Purdan.
Other Updates
Here's everything else we've seen this week.
- Following its recent release date reveal, Action Hero released a short trailer focused on its second movie - Silent Steel.
- Team Beef announced its unofficial Doom 3 VR port on Quest has a new update for 2005's Resurrection of Evil, and it's working on the Lost Mission DLC next.
- Red Flowers from Joy Way is conducting a new beta test until December 1 on Quest.
- Patch 1.01 is now live for Wall Town Wonders.
- VRChat released more details about its Creators Roadmap.
- FEMPUNKS, a VR rhythm game with a soundtrack comprised of female-led punk bands, is now available on Quest 3.
- A new hotfix is live for Metro Awakening on all platforms.
- Soul Assembly released update 0.1.2 for Last Stand with new tutorial updates.
- A new PlayStation VR2 ad from Sony confirmed Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is now targeting a 2025 launch.
If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.