Action Hero Shoots For The Silver Screen Next Month On Quest

Action Hero wants to make you a movie star next month on Quest.

Developed by Fast Travel Games (Mannequin, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice), Action Hero lets you become the protagonist of five movies from different genres like adventure, heists, and more. Similar to Superhot VR, time only speeds up when you move and each film is split into four acts with five scenes. To mark today's release date announcement, the studio released a closer look at the first movie, "Fists of Ash," which is described as a love letter to Martial Arts films.

0:00 / 0:37 1×

Taking a hit resets the act and once you've completed filming, each level unlocks a Director's Cut version that promises "new, more challenging and wacky scenarios." Hidden collectibles can be found across each stage, there's a 'Relaxed Mode' for those seeking a lighter challenge, while the "Weekly Shot Challenge" mixes four random acts into one movie and you'll compete for the highest score.

We enjoyed Action Hero during our Gamescom 2024 preview. Though we expressed concerns about the level variety, we believed Fast Travel's upcoming game showed promise.

Action Hero doesn't deviate drastically from how Superhot VR handles these sequences, so I wouldn't call this revolutionary, but putting that premise into a campy action film is rather refreshing. The slow-motion approach gives you time to consider your surroundings while still requiring fast reflexes and dodging bullets in slow motion remains satisfying.

Action Hero arrives on the Meta Quest platform for $20 on December 12.