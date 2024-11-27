Asgard's Wrath 2 Faces The Trickster's Legacy In Its Last Cosmic Event

Nearly a year after launching, Asgard's Wrath 2 grapples with Loki's legacy in its last new Cosmic Event.

Available since last December, Sanzaru Games has continued updating the VR action RPG with Cosmic Events, limited-time events that offered unique challenges called Cosmic Objectives. Between fending off a vampiric plague, traversing the multiverse, fending off Surtur's forces and more, the final Asgard's Wrath 2 event sees you fighting Loki once again in 'The Trickster’s Legacy.'

Tasked with repairing these distorted realities, your new objectives involve entering the '?' doors across the Uncharted Rifts, surviving trap rooms, completing five divine trials in a single Uncharted Rift run, and cleaning up the Loki Anomalies across the overworld. Completing these tasks earns the Staff of the Trickster, a reproduction of the Ma’at Stones, Loki’s horned helmet, emotes, badges, and titles.

While this marks the final new event, this isn't the end for Cosmic Events entirely. Sanzaru Games confirmed that it's replaying each from the beginning with Into the Multiverse, offering a second chance to earn each event's limited-time rewards.

Elsewhere, Asgard's Wrath 2 is adding another outfit that isn't time-limited like other rewards from The Trickster's Legacy. Exclusively available for Meta Quest+ subscribers, this provides a new dinosaur-themed armor from the island of Laramidia with a matching stone blade weapon.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is available now on the Meta Quest platform.