Asgard's Wrath 2 Fights Vampiric Hordes In 'Bloodsuckers' Cosmic Event

Asgard's Wrath 2 fends off vampiric hordes in a new Cosmic Event.

Released last December, the latest Asgard's Wrath 2 update follows February's 'Into The Multiverse' Cosmic Event, a limited-time event that offered unique challenges called Cosmic Objectives. With 'Bloodsuckers', a new vampiric plague now threatens Egypt as these parasites evolve into an all-consuming horde, infecting everything from the Duat to Muspelheim.

Between cleansing an infested Egyptian monster den, destroying ghost parasites, stopping a Deathstalker Host and more, you're tasked with exterminating these foes. Success rewards you with Irish pantheon-inspired gear, including the Adh Mor Sword, Axe and Shield set, Helm of the Leprechaun King, and a Yggdrasil armor set. New Loki anomalies are also live, adding a new 'Scorpion Tamer' mixed reality challenge on Quest 3.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is exclusively available on the Meta Quest platform for $59.99, and it's included with new Quest 3 purchases until March 31, 2024.