January was off to a busy start with CES 2024 and this week wasn't any different. Apple Vision Pro continued dominating headlines before next month's launch, and we went hands-on again. Previews suggest Apple's headset has a comfort problem, in-store demos are planned, its specs may have leaked and Apple Immersive Video was also detailed. Elsewhere, LG's creating an XR device, crowdfunding began for RayNeo X2, and Varjo Aero is officially discontinued.

VR gaming was equally busy and Air Link's creator revealed CitraVR will bring the 3DS emulator to Quest. Bulletstorm VR, Toy Trains, Crumbling and Retropolis 2 all released on multiple platforms, Grimlord and Vertigo 2 got new ports, while the Vestiges: Fallen Tribes Steam demo drops next week. Slender: The Arrival VR is confirmed, Vail VR has a full release date, while WIMO Games shut down. Finally, Saints and Sinners got its Quest 3 upgrade after the series grossed nearly $100 million.

Lethal Company Receives Full 6DOF VR Mod

IT'S HERE!



The Lethal Company VR mod is finally public! Download it over at Thunderstore: https://t.co/mzoJTZAR62 pic.twitter.com/84X6FORr89 — DaXcess (@daxcess) January 13, 2024

Lethal Company, the highly popular co-op horror game from Zeekerss that launched last October, just received a VR mod with 6DOF and motion controller support. Created by DaXcess, you can download that now through either Thunderstore or GitHub.

Launched last October on Quest, narrative VR action experience Genotype will relaunch with a major content update. Promising overhauled weapon upgrades, further level upgrades, new challenges, environmental improvements and more, that arrives on February 8th. While there's no confirmed release date yet, a Steam version is also planned.

X8 Partners With VRML For Competitive Esports Events

Following last November's Steam and Quest launch, X8, Thirdverse's 5v5 multiplayer VR hero shooter, is partnering with the VR Master League (VRML) for competitive esports events, kicking off the pre-season on February 5th. Thirdverse also revealed that X8 reached 300,000 downloads.

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR Mod Leaves Early Access Next Month

Team Beef's VR Mod for Wrath: Aeon of Ruin will leave early access next month. Originally announced back in 2021, Wrath is a hardcore boomer shooter heavily inspired by the Quake franchise. Previously launched in early access, the modding team confirmed a full release is coming on February 27, 2024.

Created by Top Right Corner (The Atlas Mystery, Belko VR), Flock of the Low God is a survival horror game inspired by MALUM. Following your father's sudden death after arresting the titular cult, you play as Officer Loren, a rookie cop trying to investigate his death. Following an early access launch on Steam and Viveport, a major update has just been released. Pico and Quest versions are also planned.

