Following last year's successful PC VR launch, Vertigo 2 is now available on PSVR 2.

Originally released in March 2023 on Steam, we consider Vertigo 2 to be one of the best PC VR games in recent years. We've known for some time that developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown would bring the acclaimed hit to PSVR 2 and, following several late delays across 2023, the digital release is now available. A physical release will follow on February 9.

Awarding it our VR Game of the Year for 2023, we had strong praise in our review last March. Awarding it our highest ranking, we described how it offers a "fantastic" solo campaign reminiscent of Half-Life that "transcends being just a ‘Valve-like’.

The result is a game that features impressive visuals, amazing gunplay and a constant expression of creativity in both its game design and its world. For PC VR players looking for a solid single-player campaign in the vein of Half-Life: Alyx, it’s an essential pick.

Vertigo 2 is available now on PSVR 2, and remains available on Steam.