Micro Machines VR Developer WIMO Games Shuts Down

WIMO Games, the developer of Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem and Battle Bow, has shut down.

Though the Texas-based studio or its CEO haven't released a formal statement yet regarding its closure, yesterday's layoffs were corroborated by multiple employees over LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). In a statement to Kotaku, associate software engineer Walter Hill confirmed that 35 people were employed by WIMO Games.

UploadVR has contacted WIMO Games for an official statement, and we'll update this article if we get a response.

It's surprising news from the Austin studio, which launched Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem only two weeks ago. Featuring track building with different pieces like loop-de-loops, this official VR adaptation of Hasbro's brand lets you race cars across a campaign mode. WIMO Games also released Battle Bows in July 2023, which later received a Showdown Mode. A now-cancelled PSVR 2 version was also in development.

WIMO Games' closure adds to an increasing list of VR studios facing layoffs and closures, and the games industry reportedly reached over 10,000 layoffs in 2023 alone. In the last month alone, DOOM 3: VR Edition and Journey To Foundation developer Archiact announced an unknown number of staff were let go, while Firewall Ultra studio First Contact Entertainment shut down completely.