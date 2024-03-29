Want to learn more about new VR games in April 2024? Here are our monthly highlights.

March saw a varied slate for VR games. Between colorful platformers like Max Mustard and survival horror like OVRDARK, those were joined by The Pirate Queen, cyubeVR, Tropico, Lawn Mowing Simulator VR and Swarm 2. While we didn't review many games last month, GDC saw us go hands-on with the Angry Birds MR Mode, Laser Dance, VRIDER, Anarchitects, Runaways, Underworld Overseer and more.

April looks set to build upon this with a diverse selection of new VR games. We've got a more extensive rundown in our upcoming VR games list and make sure to keep this page bookmarked too. As we learn about more major release dates (or delays) announcements, we'll continue updating these lists.

Right now, these are the major new VR games reaching Quest, PC VR, Pico and PSVR 2 this April.

Escape Simulator VR - April 2 (PC VR)

Released in 2021, Escape Simulator VR sees you exploring "highly interactive" escape rooms, playable solo or with up to 8 players in online co-op. While Pine Studio initially planned to release Escape Simulator VR separately from the flatscreen game, it's now launching as a free update for existing Steam owners. A free VR demo is available now.

C-Smash VRS - April 4 (Pico, Quest)

Released last year, C-Smash VRS mixes Squash and Breakout in a futuristic racket game and we previously considered it one of the best PSVR 2 games. Now reaching Quest and Pico, we'll bring you an updated review soon that covers the standalone launch release and subsequent post-launch updates.

Mutant Boxing League VR - April 4 (PC VR)

Recently launched on Quest, Mutant Boxing League sees you battle champion fighters across different locations. "Face unique opponents, unlock new challenges, and wield special gloves," says Filmic Studios. That's now coming to Steam.

Sky Climb - April 4 (Quest)

VRMonkey announced that Sky Climb is moving from Quest App Lab to the main Quest Store this month. A VR platforming game set in a "balloon-themed universe," Sky Climb promises a Fall Guys-inspired family-friendly solo adventure that spans 65 levels across seven worlds. Online multiplayer with up to six players, leaderboards and a level editor are also included.

Toy Monsters - April 11 (Quest)

Developed by Habaduda Games, Toy Monsters previously appeared on Quest App Lab and it's now moving onto the main store. Inspired by Plants vs Zombies, it promises "classic lane-style" tower defense in your own home through mixed reality passthrough with both hand tracking and controller support.

Dungeon Full Dive: Player Edition - April 12 (PC VR)

Released with optional PC VR support last October, Dungeon Full Dive is a VR tabletop RPG toolkit based on Dungeons & Dragons 5e. Developed by TxK Gaming Studios, it's now being split into two editions on PC, offering a free Player Edition and a $50 version for game masters.

Mixture - April 12 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Developed by Played With Fire, Mixture was previously released on Quest and Pico . Promising a Moss-inspired high fantasy platformer, you play as two characters; a small knight and a Master Alchemist. Alongside the PSVR 2 version, it's also reaching Steam on the same date.

Big Shots - April 18 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

A VR mech roguelite, Big Shots sees you fending off alien hordes in solo play or two-player co-op, gradually earning permanent mech upgrades as you reclaim Earth. At Gamescom 2023, we praised the immersion and considered it an "engaging mech game that takes all the right cues from the roguelite and wave shooter genres."

Soul Covenant - April 18 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by Thirdverse, Soul Covenant is a narrative sci-fi action game with hack-and-slash combat. Facing a relentless AI-led genocidal army called the "Deus Ex Machina," you embody avatars infused with memories of past heroes thanks to the "Reincarnation Project." It promises a story that explores death and rebirth, and you can play solo or with friends in four-player co-op.

Strike Rush - April 18 (Quest)

Described as a team-based FPS game where communication is essential, Strike Rush sees you competing in the "Ultimate Battle Sports Event of the 22nd Century." Assisted by an AI companion as you traverse Seoul-inspired landscapes, it's bringing 4v4 battles to Quest this month.

The Flip - April 18 (Quest)

Developed by Future Tech Labs, The Flip describes itself as "an arcade take on the traditional Left 4 Dead" for Quest that's playable solo or in co-op. You'll be fighting your way through Flip City, battling for survival against zombie hordes and Kreep to reach the extraction point. It's also coming to "consoles and connected VR headsets towards the end of the year."

Tiny Archers - April 18 (PC VR, Pico, Quest)

Currently available on Quest App Lab in early access, Tiny Archers from 1DER Entertainment pits you against various goblins and orcs as you defend the Northern Kingdom across a 24-day onslaught. Tiny Archers notably supports the 52-inch Wonder Fitter Artemis smart bow peripheral, which connects to Quest using a mobile companion app. It's also reaching Steam and Pico.

Umurangi Generation VR - April 18 (Quest)

Umurangi Generation VR is a first-person photography sim that originally launched for flatscreen platforms. Developed by Origame Digital, this creative sandbox game sees you working as a courier for the Tauranga Express in a post-apocalyptic world. That's coming to Quest and PlayStation VR2.

Strayed VR - April 19 (PC VR, Quest)

Reminiscent of Rust, Strayed is a VR multiplayer survival game from Crustacean Interactive on Steam and Quest. It features dedicated servers for 100 players max with weekly wipes, crafting, base building, loot gathering, and PvP combat across procedurally generated islands. Pico 4 and PSVR 2 versions are planned "by the end of 2024," and you can learn more through the early access roadmap.

Anarchitects - April 23 (Quest)

Described as a mix of Roblox and Garry's Mod, Anarchitects is a VR/MR sandbox game from Squido Studio (No More Rainbows). Offering a creative playground where you can "build, play, and share their creations with no scripting or coding involved," we had positive opinions in our hands-on preview at GDC 2024.

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye - April 25 (Quest)

Released in early access last June, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is a point-and-click adventure set one year after The Secret of Retropolis. It features robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage as they face a new villain. Developer Peanut Button released the full version this January, and it's now moving from Quest App Lab to the main store.

Nope Challenge - April 2024 (Quest)

Created by Happy Manic, Nope Challenge seeks to gamify facing your phobias in VR through a journey of empowerment. Letting you confront your fear of clowns, spiders, heights and more while giving you a 'Nope' button to escape if its too uncomfortable, that's arriving on Quest.

Runaways - April 2024 (Apple Vision Pro)

Runaways by Beyond Games is a skill-based endless runner with fast-paced gameplay. As Hank, your goal is to escape from a tentacle-infested planet after ditching the mines of ExHume 8 by finding the exit portal. Featuring dynamic track generation, you must jump across a 3D course in your living space while avoiding traps.

