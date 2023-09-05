EA Sports WRC Will Receive PC VR Support Post-Launch

EA Sports WRC brings the World Rally Championship back to SteamVR, though you'll need to wait for a post-launch update.

EA Sports WRC is the latest racing sim from Codemasters based on the FIA World Rally Championship. Featuring 18 official WRC locations for stages, it includes 10 WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC vehicles, and nearly 70 race cars from the last 60 years. The Steam page confirms VR support is PC exclusive, dashing any hopes for PSVR 2 plans. However, unlike F1 23, support will be patched in post-launch, similar to 2019's Dirt Rally 2.0.

In a press release, EA Sports states the Dynamic Handling System will deliver "the most realistic off-road experience to date," featuring personalized handling settings designed to mirror professional setups. A new 'Builder' option lets you create and customize your own rally car, while 'Moments' recreate key scenes from both the 2023 season and "classic events from the sport’s archives." 32-player lobbies were also confirmed for online multiplayer.

EA Sports WRC arrives on November 3 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release window for the SteamVR update is unconfirmed, but we'll keep you informed once we learn more.