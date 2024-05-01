New VR Games & Releases May 2024: Quest, SteamVR, PSVR 2 & More

After some new VR games in May 2024? Here are our monthly highlights.

April was another busy month for VR gaming. Alongside new experiences like Astra, Sky Climb, Contractors Showdown, Nope Challenge, Anarchitects and EA Sports WRC, April delivered a range of flatscreen adaptations like Escape Simulator VR, Arcade Paradise VR and Umurangi Generation VR. That's before we count new ports of C-Smash VRS, Startenders and Mixture.

May could be slightly quieter, but you'll still find a wide selection of new VR games. As always, check out our upcoming VR games list for a more extensive rundown, and keep this page bookmarked too. We'll continue adding or removing games from these lists as we learn about more major release dates or delays.

For now, these are the biggest new VR games reaching Quest, PC VR and PSVR 2 this May.

Homeworld: Vast Reaches - May 2 (Quest)

Homeworld: Vast Reaches is a VR RTS that takes place between the original game and Homeworld 2. As Fleet Command Tyrra Soban, you're tasked with fending off the Radaa, an opportunist group of "duplicitous interstellar traders" determined to steal your hyperspace core. Mixed reality gameplay is also supported, and a SteamVR release will follow later this year.

Store links - Quest

MADiSON VR - May 2 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Released for PC and consoles in 2022, MADiSON VR adapts the flatscreen first-person survival horror game. As Luca, who wakes up in a dark room with his hands covered in blood. Going up against the eponymous demonic ghost, there's no weaponry and players must depend on an instant camera to solve puzzles. Following numerous delays, it's now launching this month.

Mannequin - May 2 (Quest)

Mannequin is the Prop Hunt-inspired social VR stealth game from Fast Travel Games. Supporting five players in 2v3 matches, Mannequin sees two Agents hunting down shape-shifting aliens. As aliens, you can freeze to blend in with your surroundings by striking a pose. After this month's early access launch on Quest, a SteamVR early access launch is also planned.

Store links - Quest

Smalland: Survive The Wilds VR - May 2 (Quest)

Developed by Pocket-Sized Hands,, Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR is a single-player open world survival crafting adventure. Following the flatscreen release in February, the VR version features a new story that sees you play as a Smallfolk in a giant world. Following the Giants' disappearance, you're tasked with reclaiming the dangerous Overlands.

Store links - Quest

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye - May 9 (Quest) and May 24 (PSVR 2)

Released in early access last June, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is a point-and-click adventure set one year after The Secret of Retropolis . It features robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage as they face a new villain. Developer Peanut Button released the full version this January, and it's now moving from App Lab to the main Quest Store. A PSVR 2 version will shortly follow.

STRIDE: Fates - May 16 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Released last November, Stride: Fates is Joy Way's standalone sequel to Stride. Following on from the Quest version, Joy Way confirmed its action parkour game coming to both Steam and PSVR 2 on May 16 with promised visual improvements and 90fps performance.

Ultimate Swing Golf - May 16 (Quest)

Ultimate Swing Golf is a new VR game from the Everybody's Golf studio, Clap Hanz. It promises "realistic shot mechanics" as you swing the Touch Controllers like a club across several solo and multiplayer gameplay modes, alongside mixed reality support.

Store links - Quest

EXOcars - May 22 (PC VR)

Created by XOCUS, EXOcars is a new early access VR racing game that promises real driving physics. You'll use a customizable buggy for offroad driving, factoring in suspension dynamics, different track surfaces, ramps and obstacles. XOCUS confirms steering wheel peripherals are also supported. The full release will follow in October, and a Quest version is also in development.

Store links - PC VR

Kid Pilot - May 23 (PC VR)

Developed by Flamingo Simulation Systems, Kid Pilot is a third-person VR flight adventure game in which you fly through different worlds by moving your hand. It promises "challenging" boss fights as you traverse different mazes in your quest to become a master pilot.

Store links - PC VR

Tank Arena: Ultimate League - May 23 (Quest)

Created by STOIC Ent., Tank Arena: Ultimate League promises 4v4 tank fights with unique cockpit designs. "Counter enemies with Vanguard tanks for defense, Assault for offense, and Support to keep allies alive," explains the studio.

Store links - Quest

F1 24 - May 31 (PC VR)

F1 24 marks the third annual entry in the racing series to reach PC VR following F1 22 and F1 23. EA Sports is promising a new 'Dynamic Handling' system, several redesigned circuits and an overhauled Career mode. Anyone who pre-orders the Champions Edition will receive early access from May 28.

Store links - PC VR

Masters of Light - May 2024 (Quest)

Developed by Coven and Albyon, Masters of Light is a new experience that's visually reminiscent of the studio's free self-defense VR experience, Fight Back. With shadows creating a new emerging threat, you're tasked with defending the galaxy as you explore the mysteries of the fallen Constellations.

Store links - Quest

Some Assembly Required - May 2024 (Quest)

Developed by Filament Games, Some Assembly Required previously appeared as flatscreen PC game RoboCo in 2022. You're tasked with building robots of varying sizes to help humans, swapping between pocket-sized creations to Godzilla-sized mechs in a resizable room. You can customize how robots move and operate, dress them with cosmetics and share designs through an online community workshop.

Store links - Quest

Sugar Mess - Let's Play Jolly Battle - May 2024 (PSVR 2)

Previously available on Quest and Pico, Sugar Mess - Let's Play Jolly Battle is now making its way to PlayStation VR2. An arcade VR FPS, you're tasked with setting off on an adventure across the Sugar Kingdom, taking down bosses as you learn more about the Sugar Prince.

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

