Homeworld: Vast Reaches Is A VR RTS Coming To Quest This Spring

Homeworld: Vast Reaches adapts the popular RTS series for VR this spring on Quest.

Created by FarBridge, Homeworld: Vast Reaches takes place between the original game and Homeworld 2. As Fleet Command Tyrra Soban, you're tasked with fending off the Radaa, an opportunist group of "duplicitous interstellar traders" determined to steal your hyperspace core. While it's not seen in the gameplay trailer below, Vast Reaches also supports mixed reality.

Tyrra is guided by a hero of the Homeworld war, Karan S'jet, using her Kushan Mothership as the flagship of your new fleet, this space strategy game tasks you with commanding ships as you build units, determine fleet formations, and execute strategies in real time.

“We’ve taken care to make a new experience that both Homeworld and strategy game fans will enjoy,” said Richard Rouse III, Studio Creative Director at FarBridge. “It's been an honor to take the amazing space battles and unique characters of Homeworld and let people play in an entirely new way with virtual and mixed reality.”

For more details, here's an official description:

Immerse yourself in a bold new story in the beloved Homeworld saga that brings real-time strategic space battles to VR. In Homeworld: Vast Reaches you play as Fleet Command, controlling your ships in vicious combat against a mysterious new enemy. Through a dramatic single-player campaign, direct your fleet to attack, defend, or capture strategic resources to build up your arsenal of ships and achieve victory.

Homeworld: Vast Reaches reaches the Meta Quest platform in spring 2024.