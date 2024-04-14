Startenders Delivers Intergalactic Bartending On PC VR Soon

Startenders lets you live your intergalactic bartending dreams on PC VR in two weeks.

Developed by Foggy Box Games and published by Yogscast Games, Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending previously appeared on Quest and PlayStation VR2. As an intern at the Startenders Academy, you're tasked with serving alien patrons from across the universe, creating over 100 recipes that require different combinations of ingredients, garnishes, machines, and cups.

Alongside the campaign, Startenders offers several gameplay modes to keep things varied. ‘Pass the Headset’ is a multiplayer mode where each player takes turns at becoming the best bartender, 'Endless' sees you competing forever to earn a spot on the global leaderboards, while 'Daily Run' refreshes each day with a new challenge.

We previously went hands-on with the Quest version in 2022. We believed Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending offered a familiar but "solid Cook-Out-style kitchen game" with more complexity, though we criticized the visual presentation as "remarkably average."

Startenders reaches Steam on April 25 with a 50% introductory discount at $14.99. It's also available now on the Meta Quest platform and both PlayStation VR headsets.