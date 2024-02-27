F1 24 Races Back Onto PC VR This May

F1 24 brings EA Sports' annual racing series back to PC VR on May 31.

Following F1 22 and F1 23, it's no surprise that F1 24 also features PC VR support. Promising an overhauled Career mode, EA Sports' Dynamic Handling system, and more, today's announcement tells us little else beyond the release date. There's currently no gameplay footage or screenshots. In a prepared statement, Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, says the full reveal is "coming soon."

Anyone who owns F1 2021, F1 22, or F1 23 will receive a 15% discount if you pre-order the Champions Edition. All pre-orders also include "one bonus VIP Podium Pass," 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack, while McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries are also included that carry over into F1 24.

We recommended F1 23 in our review last year. While we believed it offered "welcome additions," we thought PC VR support remained slightly rough around the edges despite performance improvements.

Between the enhanced controls, new features and F1 World, F1 23 presents a welcome improvement on its predecessor. While PC VR support feels more reliable, several problems stop this from becoming the definitive VR racing game, and Braking Point sometimes misses the mark. Even still, EA's gone beyond a standard roster update.

F1 24 reaches SteamVR on May 31, alongside a flatscreen release on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Anyone who pre-orders the Champions Edition will receive early access from May 28, and PSVR 2 support is not listed on PS Store.