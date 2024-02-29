Arcade Paradise VR Unveils Mixed Reality Support On Quest

Arcade Paradise VR puts arcades in your living room through mixed reality on Quest.

We've known for some time that Arcade Paradise VR, a retro arcade adventure previously released on flatscreen platforms, will include exclusive content for this VR adaptation. Announced today in a new gameplay trailer, that includes 'Future Home: Enter Reality,' which lets you place multiple arcade cabinets across your living space. You can watch that below:

Revealed during our UploadVR Winter 2023 Showcase, Arcade Paradise VR is a light management sim set in 1993. Playing as Ashley in the town of Grindstone, you're tasked with managing a disused laundromat through gamified chores. With your hard-earned profits, you'll gradually convert it into a fully-fledged arcade with up to 39 playable arcade games.

Arcade Paradise VR will reach the Meta Quest platform in Spring 2024. To learn more, check out our recent interview with Nosebleed Interactive.