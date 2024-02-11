Masters of Light, a new VR hand-tracking action-adventure game, reaches Quest this Spring.

Developed by Coven, Masters of Light is a new experience that's visually reminiscent of the studio's free self-defense VR experience, Fight Back. With shadows creating a new emerging threat, you're tasked with defending the galaxy as you explore the mysteries of the fallen Constellations. Here's the trailer from the Quest Store.

Featuring 36 levels and three difficulty modes, Coven's latest VR experience sees you unlock new abilities and develop your skills to become the ultimate Master of Light. Promising five different superpowers, six types of enemies and "unlimited replay to improve your score, the store page confirms gamepad support is also included alongside hand-tracking, though Touch controllers aren't mentioned.

Masters Of Light arrives in Spring 2024 for the entire Meta Quest platform, including the original Quest headset.