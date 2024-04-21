Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR is a new open-world survival crafting game reaching Quest soon.

Released in February on flatscreen platforms, Smalland: Survive the Wilds VR is a single-player adventure that involves exploration, scavenging, crafting and giant insects. Developed by Pocket-Sized Hands, the VR version features a new story that sees you play as a Smallfolk in a giant world. Following the Giants' disappearance, you're tasked with reclaiming the dangerous Overlands.

Publisher Merge Games previously announced that, unlike the flatscreen version, the Quest release won't support co-op. The studio confirms that the VR version shares assets with the original game to keep the aesthetic "as similar as possible," and the lore, creatures, and world are similar. Regarding other platforms, the FAQ states it's only coming to Quest headsets "for now."

Smalland: Survive The Wilds reaches the Meta Quest platform on May 2.