EA Sports WRC will receive PC VR support later this month.

Released last November for flatscreen platforms, EA Sports WRC is the latest racing game from Codemasters based on the FIA World Rally Championship. While EA's initial announcement confirmed PC VR support would arrive in a free post-launch update, similar to 2019's Dirt Rally 2.0. The Season 4 reveal trailer below provided our first official look at VR gameplay.

Codemasters' latest racing sim features over 200 rally stages across 18 official WRC locations, 78 real-world cars from the last 60 years and customizable rally cars. In a blog, EA confirms PC VR support was built using OpenXR technology and states, "We will share more details and a final release date once the work is completed, tested, and a release is scheduled."

In a busy week for VR racers, publisher 505 Games and developer Kunos Simulazioni also confirmed that Assetto Corsa Evo will launch this year. However, little else is known beyond a brief teaser trailer; platforms and VR support are currently unconfirmed. We'll keep you updated if we learn more.

EA Sports WRC is available now on Steam, and the VR update is currently "targeting the end of April."