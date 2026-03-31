New VR Games & Releases April 2026: Quest, PlayStation VR2 And PC VR

Wondering what VR games to look forward to in April 2026? Read on.

Coming off of last week's VR Games Showcase, April will bring some highly anticipated VR releases from developers like Triangle Factory and Flat2VR Studios.

These dates were sourced from a combination of developer posts, store listings, direct communication with developers, and press releases and are subject to change. We will update this article if and when any dates are changed.

If we've missed new titles, be sure to let us know.

Note: Titles marked with an asterisk (*) will be Early Access releases

Space Control - April 1 (Quest, PC VR)

0:00 / 1:12 1× Space Control trailer

Take Job Simulator, set it in space, add a copious amount of adult humor and you get Space Control. We played a demo during Steam Next Fest in February and at the time of this article, that demo is still available for those curious to check it out before purchasing.

Store links: Quest, Steam

Beat the Beats VR - April 2 (PC VR, Quest, Pico)

0:00 / 0:40 1× Beat The Beats trailer

Boxing VR rhythm game Beat the Beats expands to new platforms after its initial PS VR2 release. You can play a free demo on Quest and Steam. The Quest version will support 120fps at launch, matching the 120Hz mode on PS VR2.

Store Links: Quest, SteamVR, Pico 4

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR - Brutal Edition - April 9 (Quest, PC VR, PS VR2)

0:00 / 2:23 1× Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Brutal Edition developer trailer

Flat2VR's long-awaited boomer shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin Brutal Edition finally arrives on April 9. Team Beef, who previously did VR mods for classic titles like Quake and Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, took on the conversion for this dark fantasy throwback first person shooter.

Store links: Quest, Steam, PS VR2

Puzzling Places - 3D Jigsaw Sim - April 9 (PC VR)

0:00 / 1:09 1× Puzzling Places trailer

Cozy 3D jigsaw puzzle app Puzzling Places finally lands on Steam with both VR and flatscreen support with a free VR-supported demo already available.

Store links: Steam

Darts VR2: Bullseye - April 9 (Quest, PC VR, PS VR2)

0:00 / 1:22 1× Darts VR2: Bullseye Trailer

Darts VR2: Bullseye, the follow up to the 2017 PC VR original, is a physics-based competitive darts game with online leaderboards and multiple gameplay modes.

Store links: Quest, Steam, PS VR2

*Just One Man - April 16 (PC VR, Quest)

0:00 / 0:35 1× Just One Man Trailer

Stylized hack and slash action game Just One Man follows its demo rollout in February's Steam Next Fest with an Early Access release. The demo is still available to play on Steam.

Store links: Quest, Steam

The Amusement - April 16 (PC VR, Quest)

0:00 / 1:36 1× The Amusement Developer Breakdown

The Amusement is a roomscale story-based puzzle adventure set in the 1920s. We played its demo during February's Steam Next Fest and the developers offered a deeper look at its "redirected" roomscale movement system in last week's VR Games Showcase.

Store links: Quest, Steam

Extra Dimensional - April 16 (PC VR)

0:00 / 2:19 1× Extra Dimensional Trailer

Extra Dimensional is a physics-based fantasy adventure that was pushed back from its planned February release so the developers could ensure a stable experience across all headset and PC configurations.

Store links: Steam

*FlatOut 4 VR: Total Insanity - April 23 (PC VR Early Access)

0:00 / 2:38 1× FlatOut 4 VR: Total Insanity Developer Breakdown

We learned more about FlatOut 4 VR: Total Insanity at the VR Games Showcase. Longtime VR modder Mutar is bringing the racing title to VR as part of Flat2VR Studios' Spark program.

Store links: Steam

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes - April 24 (Quest, PC VR, PS VR2)

0:00 / 1:45 1×

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes brings the acclaimed horror franchise into VR with a story based on the events of the first two entries in the series. You play as Dark Six on a quest to reunite with Six, the lead character from the first game.

Store links: Quest, PS VR2, Steam

Dimensional Double Shift Sporelando DLC - April 23 (Quest)

0:00 / 1:00 1× Dimensional Double Shift Sporelando DLC

Sporelando is the fourth world for Owlchemy Labs' hand tracked multiplayer lighthearted job simulator. We had a chance to play the new dimension and speak with Owlchemy's 'CEOwl' Andrew Eiche this month at the Game Developer's Conference.

Store links: Quest

Forefront 1.0 - April 23 (Quest, PC VR, Pico)

0:00 / 1:00 1× Forefront 1.0 Release Date Announcement

Triangle Factory's large-scale, thirty-two-player Battlefield-style first person shooter leaves Early Access with a planned visual update for PC VR. A new map, Fjord, just released last week in conjunction with the VR Games Showcase. The PS VR2 version is still in development.

Store links: Quest, Steam, Pico

PROTON VR - April 24

0:00 / 1:46 1× Proton VR Trailer

Proton is a Doom-inspired retro roguelite first person shooter in the same vein of titles like Compound VR built by a single developer. A free demo is available now on Steam.

Store links: Steam

One More Delve - April 27 (Quest, PC VR)

0:00 / 1:04 1× One More Delve Trailer

One More Delve is a co-op dungeon crawler for up to three players. Built by a single student developer, it showed off a new gameplay trailer at the last VR Games Showcase.

Store links: Steam, Quest

Echoes of Mora - April 29 (PC VR)

0:00 / 1:00 1× Echoes of Mora Story Trailer

Echoes of Mora is an underwater story-based puzzler with a time travel element. The Steam version also supports flatscreen gameplay and has a free demo available to try. Read our early impressions at the link below.

Store links: Steam

A Long Survive - April 30 (PS VR2, PC VR)

0:00 / 1:00 1× A Long Survive Trailer

A Long Survive is a co-op survival first person shooter claiming to have "the largest enemy waves ever seen in a VR game." It moves to PS VR2 and PC VR after an initial Quest release. The PS VR2 version utilizes headset haptics and adaptive triggers for added immersion.

Store links: Steam, PS VR2