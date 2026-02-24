Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Demo Leaves You Wanting More

Drawing from its comic book origins, Empire City offers a promising glimpse into one of 2026's most anticipated VR titles.

After an early look into the sewer lair of the eponymous turtles, Cortopia Studios, recently known for Gorn 2 and Escaping Wonderland, have released a limited-time PC VR demo as part of Steam Next Fest. The new demo is roughly 15-20 minutes long and functions as an extended tutorial that introduces the combat and parkour mechanics.

The Facts What is it?: A hack and slash adventure

Platforms: Steam (played on Quest 3 via Virtual Desktop)

Release Date: February 24, 2026 (part of Steam Next Fest)

Developer: Cortopia Studios

Publisher: Beyond Frames

Price: free (demo only)

The demo goes through each turtle in turn, starting with Leonardo, then Michelangelo, Donatello, and ending with Raphael before a final section where you can choose your preferred character. The four brothers are infiltrating a building while encountering numerous Foot clan soldiers. Each turtle has their signature weapon and most of the enemies can be put down without too much difficulty. Each successive hit or parry of an enemy's attack builds up a focus meter that, when maxed, activates a signature trait. Depending on which turtle is selected, this can be anything from increased focus gain to more damage landed per attack.

It should be noted that the combat is not physics based, more akin to something like Deadpool VR than Blade and Sorcery. Weapons do not have any weight and can be swung with the lightest flick of the wrist. This is not a complaint and it absolutely fits with the IP, but those who prefer more 'realistic' combat may bump into what's on offer here.

The demo breaks down into each character introducing a part of the gameplay. Leonardo gives movement and combat basics, Donatello has to hack locked doors by solving a couple of simple puzzles, Michelangelo parkours across the rooftops, and Raphael is forced to work on his parrying technique by the turtles' sensei, Master Splinter. Each section plays out in just a few minutes, long enough to get familiar with how to play the game, then this section of the demo ends with a boss fight I won't spoil, except to say I promptly lost.

PC Specs This demo was played on Steam using a Meta Quest 3 and Virtual Desktop on the Ultra preset. The game itself was played on the default graphics settings. My PC has an RTX 5070 Ti with 16GB of VRAM, a Ryzen 5 5600X processor, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

Everything here just works. The combat and parkour is fluid and intuitive, the voice acting is spot on for each turtle, and though weapons have no weight, they still feel distinct from one another and coupled with the focus meter traits, offer a reason to try different turtles depending on playstyle. I could've stood on that roof twirling Michelangelo's nunchucks for hours.

After this, the demo moves to the aforementioned sewer lair. From what I can tell, this is the same as the earlier hands-on demo from months back. Seeing it for the first time, there's a clear attention to detail, with each room instantly recognizable as to its inhabitant. This is also the first time Master Splinter and April O'Neil are shown.

Comfort Empire City uses stick-based movement with options for snap and smooth turning. Both turn options have modifiers for angle and speed respectively. Between the lack of a teleport movement option and the parkour elements, we do not recommend this game for new VR users who are not yet acclimated to artificial movement.

Aesthetically, Empire City utilizes a cel-shaded art style similar to Deadpool VR that fits the turtles' comic book origins. Everything is sharp and detailed with no visible performance issues to speak of.

Overall, this demo does exactly what a great demo is supposed to: make me want to play the full game. There's very little in the way of story to pick up on here other than the involvement of the Foot clan. It is simply an introduction to the world and masterfully serves its purpose.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City can be wishlisted on Steam, Meta Quest, and Pico now and is listed as coming in Spring 2026. The demo is playable as part of Steam Next Fest until March 2 at 10am PST.