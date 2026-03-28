Birdseed VR's Full Release Delayed Until April

Developer Buffalo Buffalo has rescheduled the move out of Early Access; the Quest is now slated for April while PC VR will follow later in the year.

Birdseed VR is a cozy birdwatching sim currently available free-to-play on Meta Quest in Early Access. The game participated in a recent Steam Next Fest with the demo still available to play. We took a look at Birdseed recently, saying "when it works without crashing, I'm enjoying every minute that I spend in Birdseed. Though those minutes amount to just about 30 per day, it's a nice half hour in VR."

The full release was originally slated for March on Quest and Steam, but today Buffalo Buffalo announced on BlueSky that the full release on Quest has been pushed to April 30. The PC VR version is stated to come "at a later date in 2026." This also delays the planned multiplayer support that was to come with the 1.0 update. Buffalo Buffalo is also working on a VR port of its skiing rhythm game Fresh Tracks.

Birdseed VR

Birdseed VR is available now in Early Access on Quest 3 headsets. A free demo on Steam will be kept up for a few more weeks due to the delay.