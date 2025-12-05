Rhythm Skiing Game Fresh Tracks Is Getting A PC VR Port

Fresh Tracks, the fast-paced skiing rhythm roguelike, is getting a PC VR edition.

Developed by Buffalo Buffalo, Fresh Tracks is an action-rhythm game where players ride hectic slopes all while navigating obstacles, upgrading skills, and swiping away at aggressive enemies. Initially released in August as a flatscreen experience, Fresh Tracks is officially coming to VR as a separate release. Announced at the UploadVR Winter Showcase, here's the reveal trailer:

Fresh Tracks is set in the land of Norwyn, which is suffering under its cruel ruler, Mar, the Queen of Terror. Across its mythic landscapes, which include snowy forests, frosty towns, and desolate mountains, you pick from a range of genre-jumping tracks before hacking and slashing your way through levels in search of high scores. As you progress, you'll also get the chance to unlock special swords and skis that provide unique abilities that bolster your runs, such as increased invulnerability and bonus heart containers.

Fresh Tracks VR is “coming soon” to Steam, with “other platforms to be announced in the future.” All the announcements from the UploadVR Winter Showcase will be rounded up shortly, so be sure to check back in for all the details.