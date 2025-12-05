Birdseed VR Confirms Full Release Window On Quest & Steam

Birdseed VR targets a March 2026 launch for the free-to-play birdwatching sim on Quest and Steam.

Currently available in early access on Quest for solo play, Birdseed VR by Buffalo Buffalo (Fresh Tracks VR) sees you aim to get the best possible camera shots, giving your pictures a star rating. As seen in today's UploadVR Winter Showcase, the Vancouver-based studio confirmed Birdseed's full release is coming this March on both Quest and PC VR.

The game aims to mimic real-life avian behavior like movement, appearance, flight patterns and distinctive calls, equipping you with binoculars and different camera lenses to capture these moments. Daily challenges are available and online multiplayer will be supported at full release, letting you share photos with friends and hang out across the forests in online co-op.

Other changes in Version 1.0 include the launch of Scout’s Shop, which comes with premium cosmetics and tools. This will add vintage camera skins, charms for your viewfinder, and more. The developer states that premium items won't directly impact gameplay, calling this “completely optional” for players.

Following October's early access launch, Birdseed VR released a quality-of-life update two weeks ago. That introduced the Field Guide for tracking challenges, and completing these tasks awards bottle caps that “can be exchanged for future goods and tools.” More observable birds were also added, alongside a new scoring system and real-time feedback system to track your challenge progress.

Birdseed VR is out now in Early Access on Quest 3 and 3S, with the full release coming in March 2026 on Quest and Steam.