Flatout 4 VR: Total Insanity Races Into PC VR Early Access In April

The long awaited port of the flatscreen racer from Flat2VR Studios finally comes to VR headsets.

A new trailer for Flatout 4 VR: Total Insanity premiered during the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase. In it, Elliot Tate of Flat2VR Studios stated that Flatout's port is part of the developer's Flat2VR Spark program, where experienced VR modders are connected with game developers to collaborate on official VR ports of existing games.

0:00 / 2:38 1× Flatout 4 VR: Total Insanity

Flatout 4's VR port was handled by longtime modder Sergii Permiakov, also known as 'Mutar.' Flatout was rebuilt from the ground up for VR, translating a third person racer into first person with full 6DOF controls. Being third person, Flatout 4 did not have any interior models for the cars, so Flat2VR artists created the interiors for every car in the game from scratch.

Flatout 4 VR: Total Insanity releases on Steam in Early Access on April 23. It can be wishlisted now.